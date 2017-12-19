Where is my Veeam Agent for Windows UI?

Hi all,

I updated my Veeam Backup & Replication server to Update 3 yesterday. I was curious about the agent management, so I right clicked on my existing agent job and moved it to a new protection group, and edited the job. All easy. Then when it tried to apply the config to the agent there was an error about licensing. Oops. I was going from free to licensed without applying the license. So I went to the Enterprise Manager and added the license. Sort of cool in that now it has a Agent for Windows and Agent for Linux license area – once you apply the license.

So now it could apply the config successfully.

But wait, I want to trigger a backup now and not wait for the schedule. So I look for the agent UI on the machine and it is gone.

There are several guidelines here we should know:

Free agents cannot be managed by VBR policy.

Agents that are managed by VBR have no UI at first.

So to get the UI back, you need to change to the Inventory view, and select the management group, select your job, and the Rescan button. In my case the management group is called Windows.

A dialog will pop up, and take a few minutes to finish, and then you will have a UI on that remote machine – no reboot necessary. You will be able to use it to trigger a backup, but much of the config will not be editable but will show a message about how the application is managed by your system administrator.

This is a very quick article as I hit this problem, and I heard several others have. If it is not clear enough, or you think it needs more detail let me know.

Michael

=== END ===