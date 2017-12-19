Major releases from Veeam – Amazing in fact!

Hello all,

Monday I saw the email that QA had approved release of our next batch of software:

Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3

Veeam ONE 9.5 Update 3

Veeam Agent for Windows 2.1

Veeam Agent for Linux 2.0

I am most impressed that our R&D team can do so well as begin able to produce with Veeam quality all of this software. I have done my upgrades and I love how things have turned out. So I am sharing because I am so impressed with that bunch of guys. But here is some tidbits for each for you to think of.

Veeam Backup & Replication 9.5 Update 3

A key new feature is agent management – and it covers both Windows and Linux agents. So in one UI you can manage both virtual and physical backups. Remember that physical doesn’t just mean physical but also virtual when there is no virtualization API to talk to – like when in Azure or AWS. BTW, agents can – and likely will – be in the update you download. So you will be able to deploy them but remember they will need licenses. We still have the free Windows and Linux backup but that is not what is distributed via VBR.

The Universal Storage Integration API in U3 means that it will be easier in the future for additional storage to be supported.

U3 delivers additional IBM Storage support as well.

There is some platform support for newer versions of things like vCD, Microsoft Window, and more.

Release notes – https://www.veeam.com/kb2353. Yes, the bits can be downloaded via these release notes.

Veeam ONE 9.5 Update 3

Support for Backup & Replication Update 3, and new platforms like VBR as well.

Monitoring and reporting related to the new Agent Management of VBR 9.5 U3.

You can GEO tag different objects so that you can know – via a report – when things are stored where they should not be. For example, this means you can have backups that are backed up to a specific repository and yet have an alert and report when that backup ends up in a different repo. Thing about legal jurisdictions for this sort of functionality. I can also see other uses for it.

I don’t have good details to share but I can say that there is a number of optimizations and fixes that are pretty important so very happy they are in.

Release notes – https://www.veeam.com/kb2354. Yes, again, like VBR, the bits can be downloaded from this article.

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1

In this release managed agents is possible and integrated with Veeam Backup & Replication.

Cluster support – such as Alway ON and SQL Failover are supported.

Direct Backup to Microsoft OneDrive

Changed block tracking is now included to help with reducing backup windows.

Release notes –

Veeam Agent for Linux 2.0

Agent Management via Veeam Backup & Replication.

Backup to Veeam Cloud Connect repo’s.

Encryption support

Veeam Backup & Replication SOBR support

New OS versions supported

Binary drivers for RH & SLES

Release Notes –

I will get the links to missing release notes as soon as I can find them!

Michael

