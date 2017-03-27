iOS 10.3 is now GA

Hi there,

I have been working with 10.3 for some time on one of my devices. It has been very well behaved to say the least. It has finally dropped to it is upgrade time for my two production devices!

What’s in 10.3?

iOS 10.3 introduces new features including the ability to locate AirPods using Find my iPhone and more ways to use Siri with payment, ride booking and automaker apps.

Find My iPhone

• View the current or last known location of your AirPods

• Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them

Siri

• Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps

• Support for scheduling with ride booking apps

• Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps

• Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

CarPlay

• Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps

• Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song’s album

• Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music

Other improvements and fixes

• Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices

• New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices

• Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature

• Support for searching “parked car” in Maps

• Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk

• Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons

• Home app support for accessory battery level status

• Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows

• Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support

• Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy

• VoiceOver stability improvements for Phone, Safari and Mail

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

There is not a lot in this version for me, but if I loose my AirPods I know what to do now to find them! There is, I hear, some important security fixes in this release too. However, there is something interesting called APFS in this update – which is the Apple File System. See this for more info. While we will not see or touch this, it is a big deal and will enable other things for years to come. Here is some info on what else is in this release. Here is additional info on this release.

Update: here is a link to the security content in this release – there is a lot! Here is a nice tour of the new features.

Upgrading

I may have said this in other articles, but make sure to do an encrypted backup. I do it locally, and the password on it means security and health info is backed up. The odds are good that this will be a smooth upgrade, but if it isn’t you want complete backups – right? BTW, if you normally do encrypted backups, and this upgrade forget to do one, but it is still all configured you will get an encrypted backup done by the upgrade process.

I also strongly recommend doing an upgrade over the wire. I know it works over the air, but it will on occasion not work for reasons such as disk space issues. If you are doing the upgrade via wire that will be managed but not over the air.

Remember, after you upgrade, there will be a lot of background activity – such as new or updated indexing. Your phone will run a little hot, and your battery may not last as long as you think it should. This will be temporary. Let your phone run until it dies, and then charge it. That should be long enough for all the indexing and other activities to finish so after that charge you should be back to ‘normal’. If you do not let your phone run to it dies, or nearly dies, or if you turn it off, the activities will not finish so they will take longer. This is true for your iPad or iPhone but it is more likely seen experienced on the iPhone.

You will need your iCloud password to complete the upgrade.

I have upgraded one iPhone 7, and one iPad Pro 9.7 with no issues. Plus a retired iPad of indeterminate age that lives by the couch. All good.

Updates:

3/28/17 – added the links to security and additional info. Good grief a lot of security updates!



