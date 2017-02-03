Why to go to VeeamON 2017?

Hi all,

We are supposed to be doing videos on this, and it got me thinking. Here are some reasons I think if you are a Veeam user, or a Veeam partner, on why you should attend VeeamON which is held May 16 – 18 in New Orleans.

You will be able to learn more about how to scale Backup & Replication. So how to make it work better when you are dealing with large numbers of virtual machines.

You will learn how to best recover applications using Veeam Availability Orchestrator which means in a crisis you will be able to use VAO to survive something that without it you would likely not.

You will learn about the best practices for repositories that would really help – in fact this year you will learn some stuff that will help you reduce your backup windows.

You will be able to learn how to find out if personally identifiable information (PII) is in your backups.

You will get a glimpse of the future – and I have seen it and I am very excited so it is worth you learning about it too.

Yes, there will be a lot of smart people – and not all Veeam employees either – who you will be able to talk with and ask questions of.

You will learn how to backup VMware’s VCSA and recover it – even when it is in a complex configuration!

We have several very interesting keynote speakers from VMware and Microsoft.

There will be training – at a discount I believe, where you could become a VMCE or attend the new course Advanced: Design & Optimization.

Yes, there will be very cool parties!

You might be able to network with people that you have listened to, and read their stuff, and want to meet.

One of the things I like is you might be sitting beside someone who is a customer that is a little bigger, or a little more advanced, then you and you can learn from them – right while you are sitting beside them. If nothing else, you can learn what to avoid!

And, most of the sessions will not be available anywhere else!

So I think that there is some pretty good reasons here to spend two days (four if doing training) with us in New Orleans.

I should mention that some of the above might change a little but I will keep it current.

I look forward to meeting you at the event!

Michael

=== END ===