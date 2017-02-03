Why to go to VeeamON 2017?

Hi all,
We are supposed to be doing videos on this, and it got me thinking. Here are some reasons I think if you are a Veeam user, or a Veeam partner, on why you should attend VeeamON which is held May 16 – 18 in New Orleans.
- You will be able to learn more about how to scale Backup & Replication. So how to make it work better when you are dealing with large numbers of virtual machines.
- You will learn how to best recover applications using Veeam Availability Orchestrator which means in a crisis you will be able to use VAO to survive something that without it you would likely not.
- You will learn about the best practices for repositories that would really help – in fact this year you will learn some stuff that will help you reduce your backup windows.
- You will be able to learn how to find out if personally identifiable information (PII) is in your backups.
- You will get a glimpse of the future – and I have seen it and I am very excited so it is worth you learning about it too.
- Yes, there will be a lot of smart people – and not all Veeam employees either – who you will be able to talk with and ask questions of.
- You will learn how to backup VMware’s VCSA and recover it – even when it is in a complex configuration!
- We have several very interesting keynote speakers from VMware and Microsoft.
- There will be training – at a discount I believe, where you could become a VMCE or attend the new course Advanced: Design & Optimization.
- Yes, there will be very cool parties!
- You might be able to network with people that you have listened to, and read their stuff, and want to meet.
- One of the things I like is you might be sitting beside someone who is a customer that is a little bigger, or a little more advanced, then you and you can learn from them – right while you are sitting beside them. If nothing else, you can learn what to avoid!
- And, most of the sessions will not be available anywhere else!
So I think that there is some pretty good reasons here to spend two days (four if doing training) with us in New Orleans.
I should mention that some of the above might change a little but I will keep it current.
I look forward to meeting you at the event!
Michael
