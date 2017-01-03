How to IPMI patch Supermicro hosts

I updated the BIOS of my hosts so they were both current and the same, but now I am going to update the IPMI. It is the start of the road to get HTML5 support in the iKVM and that is important to me. So lets get started.

Bits to gather

You can find the bits by selecting IPMI on this page. I downloaded REDFISH_X10_346.zip. Extract it to somewhere you can access from where you work.

You will lose your iKVM password, and your BIOS settings so be ready to bring those back. You can use the config in this article if you like – and yes it is what I do as my two SM boxes were shipped with those settings. It doesn’t take too long. But, you can make it easier if you use SUM that I talk about the basic of in this article or at least I think you can by export / import of the BIOS settings.

Record the firmware build and build date – so for me it is 3.26 and 12/18/15.

Process

Log into your iKVM, and change to Maintenance , and select Firmware Update

, and select Use the Enter Update Mode to start things off.

Now you need to select the firmware file – REDFIXH_X10)_346.bin and upload it. BTW, from this point on stay on the same browser page and keep an eye on things.

I am told the upgrade will fail if you do not de-select the two options you see next.

Once you Start Upgrade, you will see something like below.

Once it is finished it will log you out and restart the IPMI or BMC controller.

You will need to cycle the power on your host. If you do not, you may not see the BIOS info on the summary page so make sure you cycle power.

Confirming it is done

You should see the new version info on the Summary page – 3.46 and 10/14/16. Incidentally, the old password will not work and you will need to use the original default password to log in.

With the new version info, and the fact you see – under Remote Control – the HTML5 console option you know we are almost done.

Clean Up

You have likely already fixed the password, now you need to work through BIOS and put it back the way it was. Won’t take too long. Here is the checklist to help you put thing back the way they were.

So now we have a nice HTML5 console to use – which I did to reset BIOS and it worked just fine on my Mac.

Questions or comments welcome.

Michael

