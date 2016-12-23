Behind the scenes with my newsletter

I have been asked about where the odd name for my blog came from, and how do I do the newsletter. So here is the info on this blog, and my newsletter. In no special order, just what I remember.

I gather articles wherever I see them, and if I think they would be useful, I capture the article or the link in Evernote.

I have a blogging notebook in Evernote where I keep all my ideas and one page is where all the newsletter stuff goes. And like 10 pages that are the archive!

My audience started out as system engineers that worked at VMware’s partners. It has grown much bigger than that but still SE’s, sys admins, and technical people are what I am trying to reach. These are the people or the target group but I am trying to provide interesting and useful information to anyone.

My co-workers are often where I get additional ideas from – when they cannot find something, or have trouble with something, or are irritated or pissed off about something, or when they have bad ideas about something.

There is a number of people that send me ideas, or ask me questions that often make me think it worth writing down and making an article about it.

When I am at an event, especially things like VMUGs or VMworld, I try and talk to people and hear what they are having trouble with and what I can help with. I often get ideas in situations like that – for example, in the SouthWestern Ontario Veeam User Group I heard that only one or two in a group of 60 Veeam users knew what a SureBackup job was. So that night I started writing this article in the hope that it would help. I often get ideas in these places for things to share as well.

It takes me most of a day to organize, write, proofread, and publish a newsletter.

When I say someones first name, like Ken or Mike or Alan it means I know them. Meaning, I worked with them, or eaten with them, and have spent lots of time chatting with them over the years.

Why did I start doing this? I started with VMware as a Partner SE, which means I enabled SE’s who worked for VMware partners. I did not think they got enough from VMware to enable them. So I started a weekly email newsletter. Did that for roughly 5 years, and took some time off before I started the blog. That time was in R&D and mostly dealing with stuff I could not talk about.

The newsletter was called Notes from VMware, so when I did the blog I called it Notes from MWhite.

What will you hear about in the new year from me? Some of the same – I will keep doing newsletters to share out cool and useful info for a long time yet. But, as I work more in the public with my product you will start to learn more about it from me in this blog.

I hope that this works as an answer for the questions I get about my blog.

Have a great day, and a wonderful Christmas!

Michael

