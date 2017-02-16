Home How To Veeam install and SQL error

Veeam install and SQL error

Posted on February 16, 2017 by Michael White

Hi there,

Just installing Veeam Backup & Replication (VBR) and using an off-host SQL server.  And I got an error:

sqlissue

Now, I am not a SQL guy, but I can normally make it work.  So from this error I did three things to get things working. There is likely a better way but this worked for me – the non – SQL guy.

First, on my VBR server I created an outgoing rule for port TCP 1433. Second, on my SQL server I created an incoming rule of TCP 1433. Now the last thing, is you need to enable named pipes on your SQL server.  Use the Configuration Management tool to do that. Once it is started, you can select Protocols, then Named Pipes and enable it.

BTW, a useful document while when talking about Veeam, and ports is this one that lists all the ports needed.

Michael

